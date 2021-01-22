Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Georgia man who appeared in reality show charged with murder
HAZLEHURST — A south Georgia man who appeared in a spinoff of the popular reality show “90 Day Fiancé” has been denied bail after he was charged with murder in a shooting death. A Jefferson Davis County judge on Wednesday denied bail to 39-year-old Douglas Wooten, WTOC-TV reports, saying he was a danger to the community and flight risk. Wooten, who appeared as “DJ Doug” in 2019 during the third season of TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," is one of four people charged in the shooting death of Marcos Ramirez. The 54-year-old Ramirez was found shot dead on Jan. 4.
Not Real News: A look at what didn't happen last week
Included: Claim: A video shows a military band played the song “Hit the Road Jack” outside the White House before Donald Trump said farewell to Washington. The facts: The audio in the video of the Army band's pre-inauguration rehearsal was altered. CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta posted the original video on Twitter on Monday, which showed the band actually playing “National Emblem,” an American march composed in 1902 and published in 1906. “Preps for Biden inaugural... you can hear the band playing on WH grounds,” Acosta tweeted, sharing a clip of the band’s rehearsal. The video was manipulated to insert the song “Hit the Road Jack” and it was shared widely on social media.
Biden halts border wall building after Trump's final surge
SAN DIEGO — In the days before Joe Biden became president, construction crews worked quickly to finish Donald Trump’s wall at an iconic cross-border park overlooking the Pacific Ocean, which then-first lady Pat Nixon inaugurated in 1971 as a symbol of international friendship. Biden on Wednesday ordered a “pause” on all wall construction within a week, one of 17 executive orders issued on his first day in office, including six dealing with immigration. The order leaves billions of dollars of work unfinished — but still under contract — after Trump worked feverishly last year to build more than 450 miles, a goal he said he achieved eight days before leaving office.
'Your Land'? Some Native Americans question inaugural song
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On the first day of Joe Biden's presidency, Native Americans had reason to celebrate. Biden halted construction of the border wall that threatened to physically separate Indigenous people living on both sides. He also revoked a permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline that tribes fought in court for years, and he agreed to restore the boundaries of the first national monument created specifically at the request of tribes in southern Utah. Inaugural events showcased tribes across the country in traditional regalia, dancing and in prayer. But amid the revelry, some Native Americans saw a glitch in Wednesday's swearing-in ceremony. The only mention of Indigenous people came in the benediction delivered by the Rev. Silvester Beaman. And then there was the mishmash of songs sung by Jennifer Lopez that included lyrics from “This Land is Your Land." The folk tune is popular around campfires and in grade schools, but it also called to mind the nation's long history of land disputes involving tribes.
