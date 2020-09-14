Georgia man opens 'rage room' for venting virus frustrations
A Georgia man hopes to profit by giving people a guilt-free outlet for venting their frustrations amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic. Quentin Collins of Albany is the owner of No Consequences Rage Room. For prices ranging from $25 to $80, Collins provides his customers in search of a stress-relieving outburst with TV sets, windshields, cups, bottles and other items to smash using a baseball bat or sledgehammer. Collins told WALB-TV he's “giving people just a way to release through all that frustration." “I am sure there are people who are still in the house or can’t leave,” he said. “So, I think it is going to be a great turnout.” Similar “rage rooms” have opened across the U.S. as Americans have faced heightened anxiety from a deadly infectious disease, lockdowns, layoffs and children stuck at home in online classes.
Georgia mayor: Voters could decide Confederate monument fate
Voters in a coastal Georgia city could decide the fate of the town's Confederate monument. Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey says he has asked the city's attorney to research whether the question of moving the monument from a downtown square can be decided by city voters. “Why not leave it up to the citizens of Brunswick to vote on this?” he told The Brunswick News. Harvey took the step after a nine-person committee deadlocked without making a recommendation over whether to destroy the monument, move it or keep it in Hanover Square, where it has stood since 1902. The mayor plans for city commissioners to hear public comment on the issue Wednesday, and could schedule another public comment session for Sept. 23.
North American box office muted; 'Mulan' fizzles in China
Moviegoing audiences in North America are not rushing back to the theater just yet and “Mulan” is also faltering in its China release as the global box office slowly comes back online in the COVID-19 era. In the second major weekend for U.S. and Canadian movie theaters, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” earned only $6.7 million from 2,910 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday. Warner Bros’ sci-fi thriller was viewed as the main litmus test for whether audiences were ready to embrace the theatrical experience again, after nearly six months of shuttered theaters due to the pandemic. Although it was enough to top the scattershot domestic releases, it also isn't enough to jumpstart the struggling exhibition industry. Warner Bros. has already pushed back its next major release, “Wonder Woman 1984,” even further. The weekend’s only major new opener was Sony’s PG-13 rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” which earned an estimated $1.1 million from 2,204 North American locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.