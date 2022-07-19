Georgia school system to let some non-officers carry guns
Georgia’s second-largest school district has approved a policy that lets some employees who aren’t certified police officers carry guns in schools. But the proposal was changed to specifically exclude teachers from those who can be armed in the suburban Atlanta system. The Cobb County school board voted 4-2 for the plan, despite opposition from gun control activists who disrupted the meeting. The move in Cobb County responds to the May school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Superintendent Chris Ragsdale says the district can’t hire enough police officers to provide one for each of its 114 schools. It’s unclear if the armed personnel would all be full-time security guards.
Emmett Till accuser, in memoir, denies wanting teen killedThe white woman who accused Black teenager Emmett Till of making improper advances before he was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 says she neither identified him to the killers nor wanted him murdered. In an unpublished memoir obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Bryant Donham says she was unaware of what would happen to the 14-year-old Till, who lived in Chicago and was visiting relatives in Mississippi when he was abducted, killed and tossed in a river. Now 87, Donham was only 21 at the time. Her then-husband Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam were acquitted of murder charges but later confessed in a magazine interview. The contents of the 99-page manuscript, titled “I am More Than A Wolf Whistle,” were first reported by the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting. Historian and author Timothy Tyson of Durham, who said he obtained a copy from Donham while interviewing her in 2008, provided a copy to the AP. Tyson had placed the manuscript in an archive at the University of North Carolina with the agreement that it not be made public for decades, though he said he gave it to the FBI during an investigation the agency concluded last year.
EXPLAINER: How gestational age plays a role in abortion lawsThe abortion bans taking effect after the nation’s highest court overturned Roe v. Wade vary greatly in how they define when a pregnancy can be ended. Some laws restrict abortion at 15, 22 or 24 weeks of pregnancy. Gestational age is the term used to describe how far along a pregnancy is. Pregnancy begins when the fertilized egg implants itself into the uterus, but the timing for any individual pregnancy can’t be precisely determined. The most common method for determining gestational age: how much time has passed since the first day of the last menstrual period.
