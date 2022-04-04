Georgia school teaches young men how to be servant leaders
SAVANNAH — As he would stand in the background, shy tenth grader Micah Calhoun wasn’t the one to take the initiative. He just needed the extra push to find his voice and with a new leadership program he has found it. “What I learned was taking the initiative in situations and being better at communicating about how I feel in certain conditions.” Calhoun is one of several boys participating in the Leadership Development Initiative (LDI) at Bethesda Academy. The pilot program, which began in August 2021, aims to teach Christian leadership connected to the school’s core values: Love of God, love of learning, and strong work ethic and code of conduct (honor, respect and consideration of others). The program is two parts: a seminar and 36 Heroes lessons which allow the young men to explore leadership concepts through real-world examples. During the week, students discus servant leadership case studies during the 36 Heroes lessons. After talking about the lessons, the group discuss what they learned, identify any challenges and pinpoint how it is a leadership quality.
Russia war could further escalate auto prices, shortagesBMW has halted production at two German factories. Mercedes is slowing work at its assembly plants. Volkswagen, warning of production stoppages, is looking for alternative sources for parts. For more than a year, the global auto industry has struggled with a disastrous shortage of computer chips and other vital parts that has shrunk production, slowed deliveries and sent prices for new and used cars soaring beyond reach for millions of consumers. Now, a new factor — Russia’s war against Ukraine — has thrown up yet another obstacle. Critically important electrical wiring, made in Ukraine, is suddenly out of reach. With buyer demand high, materials scarce and the war causing new disruptions, vehicle prices are expected to head even higher well into next year.
Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passesBERLIN — A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves. The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months until criminal police caught him this month, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday. The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, dpa reported.
