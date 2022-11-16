Georgia sheriff investigates jailers shown punching detainee
Security video from a Georgia jail shows a detainee being repeatedly punched in the head and neck after guards storm into his cell and push him against a wall. The video was made public Monday by civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, who says 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs was attacked without justification by jailers in Camden County, Georgia, after Hobbs was booked on traffic and drug possession charges Sept. 3. Camden County Sheriff Joe Proctor said in a statement Monday he was launching an internal investigation. Hobbs is Black. The sheriff’s office did not release the races of the jailers. A spokesman for the sheriff declined to answer further questions. Daniels said he wants authorities to pursue charges against the jailers involved.
After election, marijuana advocates look to next statesLaw-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they can legally buy it. Maryland residents will have to wait even longer — until the middle of next year — before a recreational marijuana measure approved this past week can take effect. With the addition of Maryland and Missouri, 21 states have legalized recreational marijuana for adults over the past decade — even though it remains illegal under federal law. Marijuana advocates are pressing forward with similar efforts elsewhere, undeterred by defeats last week in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. Efforts to legalize psychedelic drugs for personal use also appear likely to spread, after supporters poured millions of dollars into a Colorado measure that won approval.
1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218KThe California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000. Julien’s Auctions says the “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals. The listing said “the cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use.” Julien’s said Sunday that the sandals were expected to bring $60,000, but the final sale price was $218,750. The buyer was not named.
