Girl dies after SUV crashes into a London school; a woman arrested for possible dangerous driving
London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London. The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that there have been further injuries but did not provide details of how many. Police said earlier that seven children and two adults were injured during the crash which isn’t being treated as terror-related. Police also said that the driver of the vehicle is a woman in her 40s. She was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Police were called to The Study Preparatory School at 9:54 a.m. along with paramedics on the ground and air ambulances. The school is a private all-girls institution.
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over handwritten wills 5 years after her death
Five years after music superstar Aretha Franklin’s death, her final wishes are still unsettled. An unusual trial starts next Monday in suburban Detroit where a jury will decide which of two handwritten wills should control her estate. Both documents were found in Franklin’s home months after she died in 2018. One of her sons says a 2010 document should mainly control the estate. Two others are banking on a 2014 document that was discovered under couch cushions. Franklin was a global star for decades, known especially for hits like “Think,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Respect.” She died of pancreatic cancer at age 76.
Wisconsin probes how 8 roller-coaster riders became trapped upside down for hours
State officials are investigating how eight people became trapped upside down on a roller coaster at a festival in Wisconsin. It happened Sunday afternoon at the Crandon International Offroad Raceway. The Crandon Fire Department says the roller coaster got stuck near the top of a loop. Rescue workers arrived to find eight passengers hanging upside down from their safety harnesses. Firefighters used ladder trucks to climb up to the passengers. Freeing them safely took nearly three and a half hours. One person was taken to a hospital. The fire department says an operator blamed a mechanical breakdown.
