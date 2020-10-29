Health contractors vetted stars' politics for US virus ad
Public relations firms hired by the Department of Health and Human Services vetted the political views of hundreds of celebrities for a health education advertising campaign on the coronavirus outbreak, according to documents released Thursday by a House committee. None of the celebrities agreed to participate — they may not have known they were being vetted — and the campaign has been put on hold as the government reviews its effectiveness. Director Judd Apatow believes President Donald Trump “does not have the intellectual capacity to run as president,” according to a list of more than 200 celebrities compiled by one of the firms. Singer Christina Aguilera “is an Obama-supporting Democrat and a gay-rights supporting liberal,” the list says, and actor Jack Black is “known to be a classic Hollywood liberal.” A public service announcement by comedian George Lopez was “not moving forward due to previous concerns regarding his comments regarding the president,” according to the documents.
Ahead of the election, a landslide of documentaries
The election has unleashed an avalanche of documentaries like no season before it. Dozens of films, exploring issues from gerrymandering to white supremacists, have sought to illuminate the many issues and trends voters are confronting at the polls on Tuesday. In a presidential election of enormous stakes, filmmakers have rushed to finish their films before Election Day, to try to inform, sway and entertain the electorate. A sense of urgency, in particular, drives many of the films which have streamed, aired on TV and played in theaters in the weeks ahead of Nov. 2. The woeful state of movie theaters due to the pandemic hasn’t enabled a box-office breakout like Michael Moore’s 2004 election-year documentary “Fahrenheit 9/11,” but the sheer deluge of docs this year has put politics at the top of countless streaming-service queues. Here’s a rundown of highlights from an election-year documentary landslide.
Girl Scouts tweet, then delete post about Amy Coney Barrett
A tweet by the Girl Scouts congratulating new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett drew such outrage from Barrett’s critics that the youth organization swiftly deleted it – only to draw a new backlash from Barrett’s supporters. The original tweet, posted Wednesday evening, said, “Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789.” The post featured an image of Barrett, who was confirmed Monday and sworn in at the court on Tuesday; along with currently serving justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor; former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor; and Barrett’s predecessor, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The post was quickly attacked by critics who view Barrett, a conservative, as a potential threat to civil liberties and women’s rights.
