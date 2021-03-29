Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Gov. Brian Kemp plans to ease virus restrictions
ATLANTA — Georgia’s governor says he plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Gov. Brian Kemp says his administration will outline plans to rescind remaining coronavirus restrictions. Those include capacity limits, restrictions on large-scale gatherings and dozens of safety guidelines for restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and other venues, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The move is a “critical step” in moving the state back to normalcy, Kemp said. He points to recent declines of new infections and rising numbers of Georgians getting vaccinated.
Not Real News: A look at what didn't happen last week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of last week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Included: Claim: “Finally, a judge has ruled Dominion Voting Machines were designed to create fraud.” The facts: No judge has made such a ruling. In December, a judge handling a Michigan lawsuit allowed the release of a report that contained false claims about a human error in Antrim County and about Dominion Voting Systems election technology, including the unsubstantiated assertion that the company's machines were designed to create fraud. The release of that report, which has since been debunked, did not amount to the judge endorsing its claims.
New lawsuit challenges Georgia's GOP-backed election law
ATLANTA — A group of civil rights and advocacy organizations including the Georgia NAACP have filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging Georgia’s new Republican-backed election law, which includes new restrictions on mail voting and gives the state legislature more control over the administration of elections. The lawsuit, filed Sunday against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other members of the State Election Board, asks a judge to find that the law violates the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act and to block state officials from enforcing it. The suit was filed a day before a Democratic lawmaker returned to the state Capitol after being arrested while protesting the law. The complaint argues that Republican “officials have resorted to attempting to suppress the vote of Black voters and other voters of color in order to maintain the tenuous hold that the Republican Party has in Georgia.”
New this week: Godzilla vs Kong, 'Concrete Cowboy' & Mahalia
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Included: Rebel Wilson hosts ABC’s “Pooch Perfect,” a competition series in which dog groomers display their skills for a shot at a $100,000 prize. Lisa Vanderpump, groomer Jorge Bendersky and veterinarian Callie Harris judge the eight-episode contest debuting 8 p.m. today and based on a show in Wilson’s native Australia. The actor boasts credentials for the job: She comes from a long line of handlers and groomers — her mom judges dog shows internationally — and as a child traveled to shows with her family.
