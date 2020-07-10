Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas
PHOENIX — International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America. Students from countries as diverse as India, China and Brazil told The Associated Press they are scrambling to devise plans after federal immigration authorities notified colleges this week that international students must leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall.
Goya CEO, praising Trump, sparks online culture clash
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The supercharged political landscape in the U.S. has grown even more perilous for companies with the 2020 presidential election looming as Goya, a food company with a tremendously loyal following, has discovered. The company, which makes many products used on Hispanic cuisine, but whose following extends well outside of that range, is facing a swift backlash after its CEO praised President Donald Trump at a White House event.
Tapping into crime fears, GOP conflates mayhem with protests
WASHINGTON — Apocalyptic images of blazing buildings and window-smashing protesters pop on the TV screen as a caller to a 911 emergency line reaches voicemail. The computer offers to take reports of rapes, murders or home invasions, adding, “Our estimated wait time is five days.” The 30-second ad by President Donald Trump's reelection campaign ends with “You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America” emblazoned across a flickering hellscape. It blames a push by progressive activists to defund the police as “violent crime has exploded.” With recent shootings that have killed children and dozens of others in cities with large Black populations like New York, Atlanta and Chicago, the GOP is trying to play offense, ominously.
Is it safe to visit the dentist during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Dentists can’t eliminate all risk, but they are taking steps to minimize the chances of spreading the coronavirus. You'll likely notice changes as soon as you enter the office. Many dentists have removed magazines from waiting rooms, for example, as well as some chairs to encourage social distancing. They also are spacing out appointments to avoid crowding their offices.
