Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Greene faces mounting calls for repercussions over her words, actions and social media behavior
WASHINGTON — Despite the furor over Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s embrace of violence against members of Congress and conspiracy theories, the likelihood of some sort of punishment by her fellow lawmakers is no sure thing. Greene called a Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor a “coward,” sympathized with QAnon conspiracy theories and liked comments on Facebook that alluded to the murder of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, leading to Republicans denouncing her words and some Democrats calling for her to be expelled. House Ethics Chairman Ted Deutch, who represents the Florida district that includes Parkland, on Thursday said that Greene should not “have a public platform to further spread dangerous lies” as a “Member of Congress.”
'Just shocked': A town reckons with charges in Capitol riot
WOODSTOCK, Ohio — In this don't blink-or-you'll-miss-it, one-stoplight town, dozens of residents still fly “Trump 2020” and “Make America Great Again” flags. But it's a now-shuttered bar that brought the FBI and other investigators to Woodstock, Ohio, around 40 miles northwest of Columbus, this month. Bedsheets and drapes cover the windows of The Jolly Roger Bar and Grill, except for a sliver where an “OPEN” sign flickers in red, white and blue. It is here, federal authorities allege, that Army veteran Jessica Watkins tended bar and recruited members for a local militia group she has said in social media posts she founded in 2019. She affiliated it with the Oath Keepers, an extremist, militaristic group believed to have thousands of members nationally, authorities say.
Virus Diary: In face of tragedy, a faith in science endures
PHOENIX — As I read about the 35th anniversary of the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster this week, I was transported back to Fifth Street Middle School in Bangor, Maine. I was in eighth grade. Our teacher wheeled in a television so we could watch the launch of the NASA mission that would lift another educator from neighboring New Hampshire into the sky and beyond. We were in a modular classroom — basically a converted trailer home — attached to the main building by a walkway, leaving us attached but also isolated from the rest of the school. When the shuttle exploded, I sat among my classmates, stunned and unable to process the cataclysm on the screen. Like her pupils, our teacher was frozen and silent. Reading through remembrances of that shocking day, I realized the COVID-19 pandemic has returned me to a similar condition.
Explainer: Why GameStop's stock surge is shaking Wall Street
NEW YORK — It's not just you. What's going on with GameStop's stock doesn't make sense to a lot of people. The struggling video game retailer's stock has been making stupefying moves this month, wild enough to raise concerns from professional investors on Wall Street to the hallways of regulators and the White House in Washington. The frenzy hit new heights Thursday when several trading platforms limited their customers from making certain trades with GameStop. It's all forcing hard questions about whether the stock market is in a dangerous bubble and whether a new generation of traders should be allowed to take full advantage of all the tools and free trades available on their phones, regardless of how reckless they may seem to outsiders.
