Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Greene's fringe views were public for years. Now GOP is in a quandary over her
ROME — For more than eight months, John Cowan has been something of a lone voice in northwest Georgia, warning fellow conservatives that Marjorie Taylor Greene is an extremist with a dangerous track record of espousing fringe conspiracy theories. A neurosurgeon who ran against Greene in the 14th Congressional District’s August Republican primary runoff — and lost by a wide margin — Cowan has not been at all surprised to hear mounting calls for her expulsion from the House during the few weeks since she was sworn in to represent the rural northwest corner of the state. Cowan said voters knew plenty about Greene, a brazen 46-year-old now facing a firestorm of national criticism including accusations of inciting the violent Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol with false claims of election fraud. Her views as seen on social media have included supporting racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim positions. “A lot of people call me and say, ‘Wow, we didn’t know she was really going to be this way!’” Cowan said. “We knew what we were getting.”
Not Real News: A look at what didn't happen last week
Included: Claim: A new order from the Biden administration directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to release all detained immigrants immediately. The facts: The Biden administration did not order all immigrants to be released from ICE custody. The false claim is based on an email issued by a local ICE officer in Houston to agents that was leaked to Fox News and taken out of context. The email begins “I am just the messenger...” and instructs agents in that office to “stop all removals.” One line reads, “Release them all, immediately. No sponsor available is not acceptable any longer." The email signature shows the author of the email holds the rank of assistant officer in charge for the Houston ICE field office. Social media users and conservative websites cited the leaked email to spread the false claim that the Biden administration’s various immigration reforms had included immediate, mass releases of detained immigrants.
New this week: Foo Fighters, 'Malcolm & Marie' and Snoopy
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Included: If the pandemic rules out Super Bowl communal commercial viewing next Sunday, here’s a midweek option: choose the top ad from 20 years of Super Bowl telecasts. Sports analyst Boomer Esiason and actor Daniela Ruah host the 20th edition of CBS’ “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials,” airing 8 p.m. EST Wednesday. Think back fondly on crowded living rooms, shared bowls of dip and chips and these contenders among 20: Budweiser’s 2008 “Team Clydesdale,” Doritos’ 2012 “Pug Attack” and Heinz’s 2016 Weiner Stampede.” See them all and vote for your favorite.
Fight The Man: What GameStop's surge says about online mobs
It's a fable for our times: Small-time investors band together to take down greedy Wall Street hedge funds using the stock of a troubled video-game store. But the revolt of online stock-traders suggests much more. The internet is shifting society’s balance of power in unanticipated ways. And the same tools that empower the little guy — allowing people to organize quickly and seemingly out of nowhere, troll powerful institutions and unleash chaos — can also give rise to extremist mobs waging harassment campaigns or the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. In the world of pseudonymous internet message boards, pranks-gone-wild and logic turned upside down amid a global pandemic, revolts come in all shapes, sizes and aims. Last week they gave us the Great GameStop Stock Uprising. Who knows what this week will bring.
