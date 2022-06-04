Gridlock could delay COVID funds until fall — or longer
The U.S. is headed for “a lot of unnecessary loss of life,” the Biden administration says, if Congress fails to provide billions more dollars to brace for the pandemic’s next wave. Yet the quest for that money is in limbo, the latest victim of election-year gridlock that’s stalled or killed a host of Democratic priorities. President Joe Biden’s appeal for funds for vaccines, testing and treatments has hit opposition from Republicans, who’ve fused the fight with the precarious politics of immigration. Congress is in recess, and the next steps are uncertain, despite admonitions from White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha of damaging consequences from “every day we wait.” Administration officials say they’re running low on money to stock up on, or even begin to order, the latest vaccines, tests and treatments. Also lacking are funds to reimburse doctors treating uninsured patients and to help poor countries control the pandemic. House and Senate Democrats have been wrangling over how to resolve the stalemate and even over which chamber should vote first. It’s an open question whether they’ll ever get the GOP votes they’ll need to pull the legislation through the 50-50 Senate, and prospects in the narrowly divided House are unclear as well.
Campus ministries, counselors join to tackle mental healthST. PAUL, Minn. — As student anxiety skyrockets, campus ministries are trying to help by not just offering the comforts of faith and community, but also creating collaborations with mental health professionals. At Ivy League campuses, large public institutions and faith-based colleges, chaplains and psychologists are teaming up. Their work is informed by abundant research showing that religion and spirituality can help mental distress by providing group support and boosting personal resilience. Campus ministry offers opportunities to socialize — and also to engage the big existential questions that therapy alone can struggle to untangle.
Company to Las Vegas chapels: No more Elvis-themed weddingsLAS VEGAS — Las Vegas chapels of love that use Elvis Presley’s likeness could find themselves becoming Heartbreak Hotels. The licensing company that controls the name and image of Elvis is ordering some Sin City chapel operators to stop using Elvis in themed wedding ceremonies. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Authentic Brands Group sent cease-and-desist letters in early May to multiple chapels. Wedding operators are expected to be compliant by now. With Elvis closely tied to the Las Vegas wedding industry, some chapel owners say the move could decimate their businesses. The company said in a statement Wednesday that it wants to partner with chapels, not shut them down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.