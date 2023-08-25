Gunfire in Pittsburgh neighborhood prompts standoff and evacuations; 1 person later pronounced dead
Authorities in Pittsburgh say a man facing eviction opened fire at officers from inside a home, prompting evacuations and a police siege that lasted much of the day and ended with authorities saying he was dead. Pittsburgh Public Safety says city emergency medical service responders pronounced the person dead shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies were trying to serve the eviction notice in the Garfield neighborhood when the occupant began firing. Witnesses say they heard what sounded like hundreds of shots beginning at about 11 a.m. More gunfire erupted hours later. Authorities have not publicly identified the man or said how he died.
Rockslide near the Dead Sea in Israel kills 5-year-old boy and injures 6 others
An avalanche of rocks has tumbled down a hillside onto a hiking trail near the Dead Sea in Israel, trapping many people, killing a 5-year-old boy and injuring at least six others. Medics say rescue teams recovered numerous people who were trapped under the rubble. Israeli military helicopters airlifted the victims to nearby hospitals. It was not immediately clear what caused the rockslide. They typically occur when torrential rains or earthquakes create fissures in a hillside. The rockslide occurred in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve on the western shore of the Dead Sea, a popular tourist site.
Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
Uber has raised the minimum age requirement for most new drivers in California to 25. The company says the change is necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state. It took effect Thursday. The new age limit applies only to drivers signing up to transport passengers with Uber’s ride-hailing platform, and not for those delivering food with Uber Eats. Previously drivers as young as 19 could sign up. Drivers under 25 years old who activated their accounts prior to Wednesday can continue to drive for Uber.
