Happy hygge! Scrabble dictionary adds hundreds of words
Here’s the sitch, Scrabble stans. Your convos around the board are about to get more interesting with about 500 new words and variations added to the game’s official dictionary. Among them are stan, meaning a fan, sitch, short for situation and convo, for conversation. There’s also zedonk, dox and fauxhawk. The seventh edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” was released this month. Among other new words are deadname, pageview and embiggen. Grawlix is one among the highest scorers. Don’t know what grawlix is? It’s that mashup of symbols on a keyboard that replace curse words in print.
Guatemala expat community roiled by relic smuggling chargesTwo Americans, one a photographer and the other a connoisseur of Mayan folk art, are facing charges of smuggling pre-Hispanic artifacts in Guatemala Tuesday in a case that has roiled the normally tranquil tourist-magnet town of Antigua. Antigua, just outside Guatemala City, is a place where visitors and expats live among centuries-old ruins of colonial buildings and soaring volcanic peaks, admiring the lively handicraft and art scene. American Stephanie Allison Jolluck was part of that community after moving from the Atlanta, Georgia, area. She wrote on her photography website, “I am a designer and social entrepreneur who has always been fascinated by Indigenous cultures. As a lover of ethnographic art, antiques, and handicrafts, I enjoy shopping markets around the world.” It was on one such shopping trip that she claims to have picked up two ceremonial basalt stone carvings, which she told a judge she thought were cheap souvenirs at a public market in Antigua, purportedly as a gift for her brother.
‘Zombie Debt’: Homeowners face foreclosure on old mortgagesA growing number of homeowners say they are being blindsided by recent foreclosure actions on their homes over second loans that were taken out more than a decade ago. Collectors say the loans were defaulted on years ago and the money is legally owed. Some homeowners believed their second loans were rolled in with their first mortgage payments or forgiven. Now they’re being told the loans weren’t dead after all. Instead, they’re what critics call “zombie debt.” Attorneys for homeowners say the loans are typically owned by purchasers of troubled mortgages and are being pursued now because home values have increased and there’s more equity in them.
