Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Harris: Nationwide mask mandate wouldn't carry punishment
WASHINGTON — Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris said Friday “nobody’s going to be punished” if she and running mate Joe Biden implement the nationwide mask mandate they have called for during the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s really a standard. I mean, nobody’s gonna be punished. Come on,” the California senator said, laughing off a question about how to enforce such a rule during an interview that aired Friday on NBC’s “Today.” “Nobody likes to wear a mask. This is a universal feeling. Right? So that’s not the point, ’Hey, let’s enjoy wearing masks.′ No.” Harris suggested that, instead, the rule would be about “what we — as responsible people who love our neighbor — we have to just do that right now.” “God willing, it won’t be forever,” she added.
US detaining more migrant children in hotels despite outcry
HOUSTON — The Trump administration has sharply increased its use of hotels to detain immigrant children as young as 1 before expelling them from the United States during the coronavirus pandemic despite facing outcry from lawmakers and human-rights advocates. Federal authorities said they detained 577 unaccompanied children in hotels through the end of July, up from 240 in April, May and June, according to a report published late Wednesday from a court-appointed monitor for detained immigrant youth. The Associated Press reported on the practice last month, with the Trump administration citing the threat of the virus in rapidly expelling those children and other migrants under an emergency declaration that denies them a chance to seek asylum. Keeping kids in hotels circumvents federal anti-trafficking laws and a two-decade-old court settlement, and advocates have warned of potential mistreatment.
North Miami neighbors claimed to be farmers to get COVID-19 relief. Feds gave them $1 million
MIAMI — As the coronavirus spread havoc in South Florida, prosecutors say Latoya Stanley and Johnny Philus hauled in $1 million in federal relief loans while claiming they were struggling to operate a beauty supply store, an auto leasing business and a couple of farms in North Miami. Their loan applications were all made up, the feds say — especially the part that they were "farmers" on tiny residential lots in the urban community. Stanley, 38, and Philus, 33, were arrested Wednesday. They are charged with committing wire fraud and making false statements when they applied for Small Business Administration loans under a new federal program that provides financial assistance to businesses ailing from the impact of COVID-19. Both were released on a $100,000 bond and face arraignment on Sept. 9 in Miami federal court.
Judge orders Postal Service to give details to states over changes in mail delivery ahead of election
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to detail the number of mail-sorting machines and blue collection boxes that it slated for removal and provide other information about its recent changes to delivery in the run-up to a presidential election that will depend heavily on voting by mail. Thursday's order by U.S. District Court of Eastern Washington Judge Stanley Bastian kicks into high gear the lawsuit filed last week by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and 13 other states against the Trump administration. The lawsuit alleges that recent changes and reductions by the Postal Service — which have come while President Donald Trump routinely disparaged vote by mail — would delay the delivery of ballots and disenfranchise voters. Oregon and Colorado, two other states that along with Washington vote by mail, are part of the lawsuit.
