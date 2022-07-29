Hawley, Cruz escape Jan. 6 probe, have no regrets over role
Republicans Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas led the Senate challenge on Jan. 6, 2021, to Joe Biden’s victory. But the senators have largely escaped the House panel’s investigation into the Capitol attack. In all, a dozen GOP senators initially planned to challenge Donald Trump’s defeat. But unlike their House GOP counterparts, the Republican senators have not been called to testify. That’s left senators to explain themselves on their own terms. Hawley, for one, says he doesn’t regret his actions. Neither Hawley nor Cruz will say whether he would appear before the committee if called.
Climate change and vanishing islands threaten brown pelicansRaccoon Island, a barrier isle an hour’s boat ride off the coast of Louisiana, is one of the few remaining breeding refuges for the iconic brown pelicans. A dozen years ago, there were 15 low-lying islands with nesting colonies of Louisiana’s state bird. But today, just six islands in the state harbor brown pelican nests — the rest have disappeared underwater from subsidence and rising seas from climate change. The vanishing islands threaten one of the last century’s most celebrated conservation success stories — the decades-long effort to bring the pelicans back from the edge of extinction driven by the pesticide DDT.
Inflation hits NYC’s bodega favorite: Bacon, egg and cheese
Ah, the bacon, egg and cheese. The classic bodega breakfast sandwich is a staple in many a New Yorker’s diet. It’s easy to make, easy to eat on the go and cheap — although not as cheap as it used to be. To keep up with today’s levels of inflation due to the pandemic and Russia’s war with Ukraine, bodega owners are faced with no choice but to raise the prices of their famously low-priced breakfast sandwiches. “Bacon, egg and cheese — you can’t take that sandwich away,” said Francisco Marte, who owns a bodega in the Bronx. “That’s the favorite sandwich for the New Yorkers.” Marte has had to increase prices on everything from sugar to potato chips — and the cost of his bacon, egg and cheese sandwich is up from $2.50 to $4.50. At the wholesale level, inflation climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Labor reported. Producer prices have surged nearly 18% for goods and nearly 8% for services compared with June 2021. “These things happen. And normally, in normal times, the supply chain is able to absorb some of that shock,” said Katie Denis, a spokesperson with the Consumer Brands Association, a trade group representing food, personal care and cleaning companies. “Right now, there’s just no slack.”
