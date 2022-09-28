Hearings begin on Georgia Power proposal to raise rates 12%
State regulators begin hearings Tuesday on Georgia Power Co.’s request to raise rates by 12% over the next three years. The hearings are likely to see clashes over how much profit the utility should earn and how much solar panel owners should be paid. The five members of the Public Service Comission are scheduled to decide in December on the company’s request for a cumulative $2.8 billion more beginning in January. Changes are likely before any vote. A residential customer could pay nearly $200 a year more for power by 2025 under the plan. Costs for the Vogtle nuclear plant and fuel are likely to drive up rates even in coming years.
LGBTQ-friendly church OK with getting Southern Baptist bootLeaders of College Park Baptist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina, thought it was odd when the Southern Baptist Convention recently sent queries about the congregation’s LGBTQ-affirming ministry. The church itself had voted to leave the conservative denomination 23 years ago. But it was still on the SBC rolls until last week. That’s when the convention’s Executive Committee voted to cut ties because of the congregation’s “affirmation ... of homosexual behavior.” The Rev. Michael Usey of College Park said the congregation was ousted for the right reason. Said Usey, “It’s good when people reject you because they understand clearly who you are.”
Hiroshima bombing recalled in Oregon ‘peace trees’ campaignHideko Tamura Snider was a 10-year-old girl in Hiroshima, Japan, when the United States detonated an atomic bomb over the city on Aug. 6, 1945, during World War II. On Sept. 21, she described the horrors of that day as the guest of honor in a ceremony marking the culmination of a four-year-long campaign in Oregon to plant saplings grown from the seeds of trees that also survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. An Oregon official involved in the campaign told the audience that recognition of the continued threat of nuclear weapons is especially relevant today, with Russian President Vladimir Putin making veiled threats to use them in his war against Ukraine. “So, four years ago we were thinking that this was us looking back at a past when atomic weapons were something that happened long ago. And today, I think it’s much more relevant to us as we sit in this room today,” said Jim Gersbach, an Oregon Community Trees board member and spokesman for the state forestry department. In Hiroshima, arborist Chikara Horiguchi started growing saplings from the seeds in 1995. A total of 170 trees in Hiroshima that survived the bomb are reportedly still living.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.