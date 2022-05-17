‘Hero’ guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims
The victims of Saturday’s grocery store shooting in Buffalo, New York, include retired police officer Aaron Salter. He worked security for Tops Friendly Market. Officials credit him with saving lives. Katherine Massey was also killed while shopping. Her sister calls her “a beautiful soul.” Ruth Whitfield was grabbing a few groceries after visiting her husband at a nursing home. Her son calls her a loving mother with a strong religious faith. Zaire Goodman is the son of a staffer to State Sen. Tim Kennedy. He was shot in the neck but was recovering. In total, 13 people were shot, 10 fatally.
Buddhist chaplains on the rise in US, offering broad appealPORTLAND, Ore. — Wedged into a recliner in the corner of her assisted living apartment in Portland, Skylar Freimann, who has a terminal heart condition and pulmonary illness, anxiously eyed her newly arrived hospital bed on a recent day and worried over how she would maintain independence as she further loses mobility. There to guide her along the journey was the Rev. Jo Laurence, a hospice and palliative care chaplain. But rather than invoking God or a Christian prayer, she talked of meditation, chanting and other Eastern spiritual traditions. An ordained Sufi minister and practicing Zen Buddhist who brings years of meditation practice and scriptural training to support end-of-life patients, Laurence is part of a burgeoning generation of Buddhist chaplains who are increasingly common in hospitals, hospices and prisons, where the need for their services rose dramatically during the pandemic. In a profession long dominated in the U.S. by Christian clergy, Buddhists are leading an ever more diverse field that includes Muslim, Hindu, Wiccan and even secular humanist chaplains. Buddhist chaplains say they’re uniquely positioned for the times due to their ability to appeal to a broad cultural and religious spectrum, including the growing number of Americans — roughly one-third — who identify as nonreligious.
In early primaries, voters favor polling places over mailTen of millions of people in the United States opted for mail ballots during the pandemic election of 2020. This year, voters in the early primary states are returning in droves to in-person voting. In Georgia, about 85,000 voters have requested mail ballots for the May 24 primary. That’s a dramatic decrease from the nearly 1 million who cast mail ballots in the state’s 2020 primary at the height of the pandemic. Early in-person voting in the state is shattering records. The trend away from mailed ballots is seen in Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia, which also have held early primaries.
