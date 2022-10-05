Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says
A new report says Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009. Walker has vehemently opposed abortion rights and calls the accusation in The Daily Beast a “flat-out lie.” The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet also reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker. Asked Monday night by Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity whether he remembered sending a $700 check, Walker says he sent people money all the time.
EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud caseMississippi’s largest public corruption case in state history involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families. The civil lawsuit involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state, including NFL great Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. The former head of the state’s Department of Human Services is at the center. John Davis pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 to federal counts of conspiracy and theft and state counts of conspiracy and fraud against the government.
Coed university with ‘women’ in name considers rebranding
Forty years after Mississippi University for Women started enrolling men, its president says the school should consider choosing a more inclusive name. Previous attempts to remove “women” from the name, including the most recent one in 2009, have brought strong backlash from alumni of the school, nicknamed the W. Men make up about 18% of the 2,700 students at MUW. In a letter to alumni, President Nora Miller said the university is creating a task force to examine a name change, the Commercial Dispatch reported. Miller said she received a letter in May from the Deans Council at the university, acknowledging the current name presents “challenges.” “I assure you, no matter what happens, we maintain our historic commitment to academic and leadership development for women, forever embracing our status as the first state-supported college for women in the United States,” Miller wrote in the letter sent Sept. 28. The president of MUW in 2009, Claudia Limbert, proposed changing the name to Reneau University to honor Sallie Reneau, who wrote to the Mississippi governor in the mid-19th century to propose a public college for women. That renaming effort fizzled amid opposition from outspoken graduates.
