Hiring minority coaches in the NFL comes down to owners
No matter how much the NFL pushes teams to hire minority coaches, owners have the final say. The league established the Rooney Rule in 2003 and has expanded it several times over the years to encourage teams to hire more minority coaches. It started the Quarterback Coaching Summit in 2018 to create more opportunities for many of those coaches. Earlier this year, the NFL implemented an initiative that requires all 32 clubs to employ a woman or a member of an ethnic or racial minority to serve as an offensive assistant coach. In May, the league launched an accelerator program, bringing 60 minority coaches and executives to Atlanta to meet with owners in short sessions so they can get acquainted.
Kemp allots $125M in federal money for school health centersGeorgia Gov. Brian Kemp is allotting $125 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to expand school-based health centers. Tuesday’s announcement it the latest move by Kemp to spend federal money as he runs for reelection against Democrat Stacey Abrams. Democrats attack Kemp for doling out the money even as he opposed the passage of some COVID-19 relief bills passed by Congress. The state Department of Education will give out grants of up to $1 million apiece to start health centers. They’ll care for students, and in some cases, community members. A spokesperson for Kemp says $1 million will cover startup costs and three years of operations.
Panda twins born in China as species struggles for survivalTwin giant pandas have been born at a breeding center in southwestern China, a sign of progress for the country’s unofficial national mascot as it struggles for survival amid climate change and loss of habitat. The male and female cubs, born Tuesday at the Qinling Panda Research Center in Shaanxi province, are the second pair of twins born to their mother, Qin Qin. Another panda, Yong Yong, gave birth to twins at the center earlier this month. Qin Qin was also born at the center and previously gave birth to twin females in 2020. State media gave no word on the father, but Chinese veterinarians for years have been using artificial insemination to boost the population of the animals, which reproduce rarely in the wild and rely on a diet of bamboo in the mountains of western China. The efforts have paid off, with some captive-bread pandas being released into the wild. The population of wild pandas has ticked up gradually, reaching an estimated 1,800. About 500 others live in captivity in zoos and reserves, the majority in the mountainous, heavily forested province of Sichuan.
