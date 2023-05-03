Hollywood writers, slamming ‘gig economy,’ to go on strike
Television and movie writers declared they’ll launch a strike for the first time in 15 years, as Hollywood girded for a walkout with potentially widespread ramifications in a fight over fair pay in the streaming era. The Writers Guild of America said late Monday that its 11,500 unionized screenwriters will head to the picket lines Tuesday. Negotiations between studios and the writers, which began in March, failed to reach a new contract before the writers’ current deal expired just after midnight Tuesday. The labor dispute could have a cascading effect on TV and film productions depending on how long the strike goes on.
Bride dies at beach when speeding DUI driver slams golf cartAuthorities say a bride leaving her wedding reception was killed when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road. Folly Beach investigators say data retrieved from Jamie Lee Komoroski’s rental car indicated she was driving 65 mph and only briefly hit the brakes before she hit the golf cart around 10 p.m. Friday. Authorities say 34-year-old Samantha Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina, died in the wreck. Three others in the golf cart that was being driven legally were injured. Komoroski is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death.
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon generalThe U.S. surgeon general says loneliness poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually. Dr. Vivek Murthy’s report issued Tuesday says about half of U.S. adults say they’ve experienced loneliness. The surgeon general is calling on workplaces, schools, technology companies, community organizations, parents and other people to make changes that will boost the country’s connectedness. Murthy advises people to join community groups and put down their phones when they’re catching up with friends. Murthy also advises employers to think carefully about their remote work policies and social media companies to roll out protections for children.
