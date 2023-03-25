Holocaust survivor shares on TikTok to educate young people
Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman is a TikTok star at age 85, thanks to her 17-year-old grandson. In the family living room in Morristown, New Jersey, Aron Goodman records his grandmother talking about her life in 1944 and 1945 as a 6-year-old child at the Auschwitz death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland. They say they clips have garnered 75 million views since they started posting in September 2021. Friedman says it’s a way to share the history of the Holocaust with young people in a space where they’re listening. Goodman says their most-viewed videos show the identification number tattooed on his grandmother’s arm.
Idaho abortion law one reason hospital won’t deliver babiesA rural hospital in northern Idaho will stop delivering babies or providing other obstetrical care, citing a shifting legal climate in which recently enacted state laws could subject physicians to prosecution for providing abortions, among other reasons. Bonner General Health in Sandpoint will discontinue obstetrical services in mid-May. It also cited a decreasing number of deliveries and a loss of doctors among other factors in its decision. Those pregnant in the city of about 9,000 — with an average annual snowfall of about 60 inches — will most likely have to travel about 45 miles to Coeur d’Alene for care, or to hospitals farther away in Idaho, Washington and Montana. The decision to discontinue providing obstetrical services was emotional and difficult, hospital officials said in a news release. “We have made every effort to avoid eliminating these services,” Ford Elsaesser, Bonner General Health’s Board president, said in the release. “We hoped to be the exception, but our challenges are impossible to overcome now.”
Ford says EV unit losing billions, should be seen as startupFord’s electric vehicle business has lost $3 billion before taxes during the past two years and will lose a similar amount this year as the company invests heavily in the new technology. The figures were released Thursday as Ford rolled out a new way of reporting its financial results. The new business structure separates electric vehicles, the profitable internal combustion and commercial vehicle operations into three operating units. Company officials said the electric vehicle unit will be profitable before taxes by late 2026 with an 8% profit margin. Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said Model e should be viewed as a startup company within Ford.
