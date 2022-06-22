How did Russia-Ukraine war trigger a food crisis?
Russian hostilities in Ukraine are preventing grain from leaving the “breadbasket of the world” and making food more expensive across the globe, threatening to worsen shortages, hunger and political instability in developing countries. Together, Russia and Ukraine export nearly a third of the world’s wheat and barley, more than 70% of its sunflower oil and are big suppliers of corn. Russia is the top global fertilizer producer. World food prices were already climbing, and the war made things worse, preventing some 20 million tons of Ukrainian grain from getting to the Middle East, North Africa and parts of Asia. Weeks of negotiations on safe corridors to get grain out of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports have made little progress, with urgency rising as the summer harvest season arrives. “This needs to happen in the next couple of months (or) it’s going to be horrific,’’ said Anna Nagurney, who studies crisis management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and is on the board of the Kyiv School of Economics.
BTS break sparks debate on activism, military exemptionsNumerous questions remain about BTS and its seven members after last week’s surprise announcement that the group was going to spend more time focusing on solo projects. As the most successful K-pop band to date, everything BTS has done in recent years gets massive attention. But some of its older members may soon need to enlist in South Korea’s army, unless a legal exemption is given. That’s sparked debate in the country about whether such an exemption is appropriate. Also up in the air is how engaged BTS will remain in social causes abroad. The group has been a vocal Black Lives Matter supporter and anti-hate advocate, but has stayed silent on domestic issues.
Georgia city official resigns after Confederate shop reopensA city councilman in Georgia has resigned to protest the reopening of a Confederate souvenir shop that sells images with racial slurs and dolls and statues that caricature Black people, news outlets reported. Kennesaw Councilman James “Doc” Eaton said he wanted no part of the city’s decision to issue a business license to the downtown store. His resignation is effective on June 21. “It breaks my heart to have to do it,” Eaton told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Eaton’s daughter, Cris Eaton Welsh, owns a chiropractic business across the street from the souvenir shop and said she plans to relocate. “There’s a difference between selling merchandise and propagating hate,” Eaton Welsh said. Wildman’s Civil War Surplus reopened Tuesday after closing earlier this year following the death of its founder, Dent “Wildman” Myers, and the expiration of its business license, the AJC reported.
