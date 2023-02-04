New Mexico considers roasted chile as official state aroma
The sweet smell of green chile roasting on an open flame permeates New Mexico every fall. It wafts from roadside stands and grocery store parking lots, inducing mouth-watering visions of culinary wonders laden with the hot peppers. Now one lawmaker wants everyone to wake up and smell the chile: Democratic Sen. Bill Soules is proposing that roasted green chile become the official aroma. Legislation that would make that happen has passed its first committee, and supporters say it’s not likely to fire up much debate. New Mexico produced more than 60% of the U.S. chile pepper crop in 2021 and is home to an agricultural village known as the chile capital of the world.
Warnock, deal-maker yet party loyalist, settles into SenateNewly reelected Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia is promising to use his first full term to cut deals where possible with Republicans and deliver for his home state. But he’s adding a new role: unapologetic supporter of President Joe Biden. Warnock, who tried to avoid mention of Biden during his hard-fought campaign last year against Republican Herschel Walker, said he looks forward to supporting Biden if the president runs, as he has indicated he will, for a second term in 2024. “I’m not going to get ahead of the president,” Warnock told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview Wednesday. “I think he will announce that he’s going to run and ... I intend to support him.” Warnock, 53, sidestepped questions about his political ambitions but indicated he was warming to his status as a leading figure among Georgia Democrats. He said he is lobbying Biden and national Democrats to choose Atlanta for the party’s 2024 national convention. And he supports a plan by the Democratic National Committee, championed by Biden, to make Georgia an early nominating state in the presidential primary process.
How to make a mummy: Ancient Egyptian workshop has new cluesA study has revealed new details about what the ancient Egyptians used to mummify their dead. In 2016, archaeologists found an embalming workshop with a collection of old pottery. Many of the jars still had written instructions for the embalming process, like “to put on his head.” By matching the words on the outside with the chemical traces inside, researchers figured out what substances were used on various parts of the mummies. Some materials came from far-off locations — showing that Egyptians traded with global networks to get what they needed.
