Hudson River swimmer completes 315-mile trek, conquering fatigue, choppy water, rocks and pollution
The Hudson River is 315 miles from its source in the Adirondack Mountains to New York City. Lewis Pugh finished swimming all of it on Wednesday. The 53-year-old endurance swimmer completed the last miles of his monthlong river journey Wednesday at the lower tip of Manhattan. Pugh has endured fatigue and sore shoulders. He has dodged tugboats and bobbing plastic garbage. But he insists that any discomfort is worth it to highlight the Hudson and the importance of clean rivers. Tighter regulations and cleanups have helped transform the Hudson over decades into a summer playground for more kayaks, sailboats and even swimmers.
Largest US newspaper chain is hiring Taylor Swift and Beyoncé reporters, drawing interest and ire
Gannett, the United States’ biggest newspaper chain, posted two unusual job listings to its site. On Tuesday, they revealed they are hiring a reporter focused on Taylor Swift. On Wednesday, they shared a posting for a dedicated Beyoncé reporter who will be employed through USA Today and The Tennessean. Online criticism of these new roles come in part because of major layoffs at Gannett. The NewsGuild says that Gannett’s workforce has shrunk 47% in the last three years due to layoffs and attrition. One journalist said the likelihood of fans to click on stories about Swift or Beyoncé makes it an obvious motivating factor in designing the new jobs.
Scientists call fraud on supposed extraterrestrials presented to Mexican Congress
The specter of UFOs and little green men visited Mexico City as lawmakers heard testimony from researchers suggesting the possibility that extraterrestrials might exist. The speakers hailed from Mexico, the United States, Japan and Brazil. Journalist José Jaime Maussan presented two boxes with supposed mummies found in Peru, which he and others consider “non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution.” The session, unprecedented in the Mexican Congress, took place two months after a similar one before the U.S. Congress in which a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer claimed his country has probably been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s.
