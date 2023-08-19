Hilary grows into major hurricane in Pacific off Mexico and could bring heavy rain to US Southwest
Hurricane Hilary has strengthened into a major storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast, and it could bring heavy rain to the southwestern U.S. by the weekend. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hilary had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph early Thursday evening, making it a Category 3 hurricane. It is expected to grow into a Category 4 hurricane Friday while on a projected path that threatens landfall on the central Baja California peninsula by Sunday or possibly keep just offshore and head for Southern California. The hurricane center says there is a chance Hilary could still be a tropical storm or tropical depression by the time it reaches the U.S. No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since 1939.
Rosalynn Carter marks 96th birthday at home with the former president, butterflies and ice cream
Rosalynn Carter celebrated her 96th birthday at home with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, and other family members, while the surrounding community commemorates the former first lady’s years of public health advocacy. She held a quiet celebration Friday in Plains, Georgia, where she released butterflies and ate peanut butter ice cream, a nod to the couple’s experience as peanut farmers. She is the second-oldest presidential spouse in U.S. history and has dementia. Jimmy Carter is the longest-lived president and remains under home hospice care. They marked their 77th wedding anniversary in July.
Strong earthquake and aftershock shake Colombia’s capital and other cities
A strong earthquake followed quickly by a strong aftershock shook Colombia’s capital and other major cities Thursday, sending panicked residents out onto the streets and damaging Colombia’s congressional chamber. At least one person was reported killed. The midday quakes were both centered about 100 miles southeast of Bogota, with the first one registering a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and the aftershock registering a preliminary magnitude of 5.7, the U.S. Geological Survey said. A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Colombia later Thursday evening. People in the capital felt buildings and floors rumble, and alarms blared as throngs of residents left their homes and gathered outside.
