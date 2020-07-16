'I'm not a bad guy': Police video captures distraught Floyd
MINNEAPOLIS — Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I'm not a bad guy!" as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car. “I'm not that kind of guy,” Floyd says as he struggles against the officers. “I just had COVID, man, I don't want to go back to that." An onlooker pleads with Floyd to stop struggling, saying, “You can't win!” Floyd replies, “I don't want to win!” A few minutes later, with Floyd now facedown on the street, the cameras record his fading voice, still occasionally saying, “I can't breathe” before he goes still. Though transcripts of the footage were released earlier, the video itself is the fullest public view yet of Floyd's interaction with the officers who were later charged in his death. It also captures an apparent lack of urgency to render aid to Floyd for long minutes after he stopped moving.
Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing With the Stars' host
LOS ANGELES — Tyra Banks will be showing off her moves as solo host of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” The supermodel, actor and businesswoman who co-created “America’s Next Top Model” will replace longtime host Tom Bergeron and take on the role of executive producer, ABC said late Tuesday. In a statement, Banks said she’s a fan of the contest's approach of “fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.”
Michelle Obama to host podcast on health, relationships
LOS ANGELES — Michelle Obama will let her own voice be heard on a new podcast. The former first lady will host “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on the streaming service, the Obama’s Higher Ground and Spotify announced Thursday. The podcast will exclusively debut on Spotify on July 29. “My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” Obama said in a statement. The new podcast is the first title in the ongoing collaboration between Spotify and Higher Ground, a production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama. Last year, the former president and first lady partnered with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform. Michelle Obama’s new podcast expects to hold candid and personal conversations with a focus on topics concerning relationships and health. She expects to have several guests on the series including talk-show host Conan O’Brien and Valerie Jarrett, business woman and former senior advisor to Barack Obama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.