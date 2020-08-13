Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
'Impossible': School boards are at heart of reopening debate
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Helena Miller listened to teachers, terrified to reenter classrooms, and parents, exhausted from trying to make virtual learning work at home. She heard from school officials who spent hundreds of hours on thousands of details — buses, classrooms, football, arts, special education. She spent countless nights, eyes wide open, her mind wrestling over the safety and education of the 17,000 children she swore to protect. She thought of her own kids, two in high school and one middle-schooler — the reasons she ran for Rock Hill's school board six years ago.
Georgia city votes to remove pavilion where slaves were sold
Officials in a small city in rural Georgia have voted to remove a rare, 18th century pavilion where slaves were once sold, though the decision must still clear legal hurdles, the city administrator said. The Louisville City Council at its meeting on Tuesday night voted 4-1 to take down the Market House, or Slave Market, from the downtown area, City Administrator Richard Sapp said. The open-air, gazebo-like structure dating back to the late 1790s lies in the middle of a roadway and is listed as a historic site by federal officials.
Actors and Disney World reach deal after virus testing fight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World and the union for its actors and singers reached an agreement on Wednesday that will allow them to return to work, more than a month after they said they were locked out of the reopening of the theme park resort for publicly demanding coronavirus tests. Disney agreed to have a state-run drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for workers and the public at the Florida theme park resort. That decision encouraged Actor's Equity Association to sign a memorandum of understanding allowing the actors, singers and stage managers to return to their jobs.
Lawsuit: Greene's campaign and ex-cop's stepmom defamed company
ATLANTA — A Georgia congressional candidate’s campaign conspired with the stepmother of the former Atlanta police officer who killed Rayshard Brooks to publicly smear the woman’s former employer after she was fired, according to a lawsuit filed by the company. The defamation lawsuit filed Tuesday by Equity Prime Mortgage says the company's former human resources manager, Melissa Rolfe, joined forces with Marjorie Taylor Greene and her campaign to “peddle the false narrative” that the company had fired Rolfe “for fighting for her stepson and being his stepmom.” Rolfe's stepson is Garrett Rolfe, who fatally shot Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, outside a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta.
