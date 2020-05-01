Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
In a US now in puppy love, Labs still tops, but corgis rise
NEW YORK — America's dogs are having their day as the coronavirus keeps many people at home more with their pets and spurs so much adoption and fostering that some shelters' kennels have emptied. But while much is changing for people and pooches around the country, here’s something holding as steady as a dog with a favorite toy: Labrador retrievers remain the nation’s most popular purebreds for a record-extending 29th year, according to American Kennel Club rankings being released Friday.
Q&A: Director Brad Bird on choosing his 'essentials' for TCM
LOS ANGELES — As the youngest member of his family, Brad Bird would often get dragged along to films that may have been a little out of his depth for a child, like “2001: A Space Odyssey.” But even if he didn’t understand exactly what he was watching, it helped the future director of films like “Ratatouille” and “The Incredibles” form his own aesthetic as a filmmaker. “It opened my eyes to the cinematic technique, because even when you’re drawing an animated film, you’re drawing camera angles,” Bird said. “And when you become aware of that, you start to see that certain filmmakers are always making great decisions.” Now Bird is getting to share some of his favorite classic films from childhood and beyond as the curator of Turner Classic Movies’ “The Essentials,” which debuts Saturday at 8 p.m. with “Singin’ in the Rain" and runs for 20 weeks.
Durst seeks mistrial over coronavirus delays in murder case
LOS ANGELES — Attorneys for real estate heir Robert Durst asked a Los Angeles judge to declare a mistrial in the murder case against him, arguing that he cannot get a fair trial with the long pause in the proceedings brought on by coronavirus court closures. Durst's defense team filed a motion with the court calling the mid-trial break “prejudicial," saying that the stoppage that will last months even in the best case scenario makes it unrealistic that the jury will be able to perform its functions. “The risk that jurors will not be accurately able to recall the evidence introduced prior to adjournment is heightened here,” the motion says.
This time, Pence wears mask as he tours Indiana plant
Vice President Mike Pence donned a face covering Thursday as he toured a General Motors/Ventec ventilator production facility in Indiana after coming under fire for failing to wear one earlier this week in violation of Mayo Clinic policy. The facility in Kokomo had been closed because of the coronavirus but was brought back online in mid-April to produce critical care ventilators for hospitals around the country. General Motors requires workers to wear masks in the plant's production area, according to spokesman Jim Cain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.