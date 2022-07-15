In ‘Ms. Marvel’, Muslim fans see a reflection of their lives
Jumana Zakir knows who she is going to be for Halloween this year. Hint: Her new favorite superhero is a lot like her – female, teen, Muslim, American and “totally awesome.” “Kamala Khan is me,” said the exuberant 13-year-old from Anaheim, California. “She is just like me.” Khan is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Muslim superhero to headline her own television show. “Ms. Marvel,” which launched on Disney+ June 8, has struck a chord with South Asian Muslims in the West because of its relatability and how it portrays Muslim families. Advocates for inclusion and representation hope the show will open the door to more nuanced on-screen portrayals of Muslims and their rich diversity. The show tells the story of Khan, played by Pakistani Canadian actor Iman Vellani, getting her powers from a magical bangle that allows her to walk on air and conjure glowing light shields. But she is also a regular South Asian Muslim teen who goes to mosque, performs wudu or ritual ablution before praying, sometimes wears traditional attire called shalwar kameez, dances to Bollywood numbers at her brother’s wedding, and breaks curfew to hang out with her buddy Bruno Carrelli at AvengerCon.
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views
NASA has unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope. Views released Tuesday included a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star, five galaxies in a cosmic dance and a sparkling landscape of baby stars. The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope unveiled Monday was a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen. The latest images were released at an event at NASA’s Goddard Space Center in Maryland.
Pig organ transplants inch closer with testing in the deadNew York researchers transplanted pig hearts into two brain-dead people over the last month, the latest in a string of developments in the long quest to one day save human lives with animal organs. The experiments announced Tuesday come after a historic but failed attempt earlier this year to use a pig’s heart to save a dying Maryland man — sort of a rehearsal before scientists try again in the living. Among the lessons: Practice with the deceased is important. “We learned so much from the first one that the second one is much better,” said Dr. Nader Moazami, who led the operations at NYU Langone Health. “You stand there in awe” when the pig heart starts to beat in a human body. This time around, Moazami’s team mimicked how heart transplants routinely are done. Once last month and once last week, researchers traveled to a facility housing genetically modified pigs, removed the needed hearts, put them on ice and flew them hundreds of miles back to New York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.