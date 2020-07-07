Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks
ATLANTA — Georgia's 26 public universities and colleges will mandate campus-wide mask wearing after the state university system reversed itself on Monday. The University System of Georgia had previously told schools they should “strongly encourage” students and others to wear masks, but said that the system's 26 universities couldn't mandate face coverings for their 330,000 students despite concerns about COVID-19 transmission. Masks became a central point of contention in part because all the universities, at the behest of regents, are planning face-to-face instruction for all students beginning in August.
How risky is dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic?
There is some risk, but health officials say there are precautions you can take to minimize the chances you'll be exposed to the virus. Ordering takeout or delivery is still the safest option for getting restaurant food, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you decide to eat at a restaurant, it's best to opt for outdoor seating where tables are at least 6 feet apart, the agency says. Dining inside a restaurant that hasn't reduced its capacity or safely distanced tables poses the most risk, it says.
America Disrupted: Troubles cleave a nation, and a city
SAGINAW, Mich. — It was difficult to celebrate America in Saginaw this year. The deadly coronavirus had torn through the county. Unemployment had surged five-fold. Weeks of protest over racial inequality left many debating what should be hallowed and what must be changed. But Tom Roy had given it his best. As the head of the July Fourth fireworks board, he struggled to save the display of red-rocketed flares and bursting peonies, fruitlessly seeking a venue that felt safe from the sickness. He couldn't do it. So Saginaw canceled its festivities, upsetting many of Roy’s neighbors who lost an opportunity to unify a bitterly divided community for one night.
Virus: Dragon Con cancels in-person Atlanta event for 2020
ATLANTA — Organizers of a popular sci-fi, fantasy and gaming convention in Atlanta have announced that the in-person event — Dragon Con — will be canceled this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Dragon Con was originally set to take place over Labor Day weekend. It will instead be moved online for a virtual event, officials announced.
