In the midst of chaotic shooting, strangers save a young boy
CHICAGO — In the midst of the chaos of a Chicago-area parade massacre, a woman walked up to Greg Ring and handed him a 2-year-old boy, covered in blood. Ring took the child, who was crying for his mom and dad, to a fire station, where he was asked to keep him, while authorities tried to deal with the shooter. The family drove to Ring’s in-laws’ home, where the boy sat with Ring’s 4-year-old, watching a Mickey Mouse show. It wasn’t until later they were able to identify him and reunite him with his grandparents. Aiden McCarthy’s parents, Kevin and Irina, both died in the shooting, which killed seven people and wounded more than two dozen others.
Georgia slabs called satanic by some torn down after bombing
A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians criticized as satanic and others dubbed “America’s Stonehenge” was demolished Wednesday after a predawn bombing turned one of its four granite panels into rubble. The Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton was damaged by an explosive device, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said, and later knocked down “for safety reasons,” leaving a pile of rubble in a picture that investigators published. Surveillance footage showed a sharp explosion blowing one panel to rubble just after 4 a.m. Investigators also released video of a silver sedan leaving the monument. After prior vandalism, video cameras connected to the county’s emergency dispatch center were stationed at the site, said Elbert Granite Association Executive Vice President Chris Kubas. The enigmatic roadside attraction was built in 1980 from local granite, commissioned by an unknown person or group under the pseudonym R.C. Christian.
Star Trek’s ‘Strange New Worlds’: In defense of episodic TVHigh-end TV today is all about intricate story arcs, deep serialization, a requirement for sequential viewing and a serious attention span. That’s a lot of commitment, even for a binger. And that’s what many “Star Trek” shows today are, too. So what’s a planet-of-the-week fan of the original series and its episodic aesthetic to do? The answer is “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which is chronicling the voyages of the USS Enterprise before Kirk became its captain. Led by Capt. Christopher Pike, the show is essentially a workplace drama in deep space. It’s the intergalactic equivalent of visiting some really cool people at the office and getting varied tastes of what exactly it is that they do.
