Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Inauguration sows doubt among QAnon conspiracy theorists
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — For years, legions of QAnon conspiracy theory adherents encouraged one another to “trust the plan" as they waited for the day when President Donald Trump would orchestrate mass arrests, military tribunals and executions of his Satan-worshipping, child-sacrificing enemies. Keeping the faith wasn’t easy when Inauguration Day didn’t usher in “The Storm,” the apocalyptic reckoning that they have believed was coming for prominent Democrats and Trump’s “deep state” foes. QAnon followers grappled with anger, confusion and disappointment Wednesday as President Joe Biden was sworn into office. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, who represents Whitfield and Murray counties and who has expressed support for the conspiracy theories, called for Biden’s impeachment across her Twitter, Facebook and Telegram accounts as the new president was sworn in.
Greene claimed Stoneman Douglas massacre was ‘false flag’ operation
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican QAnon conspiracy promoter from Rome who represents Whitfield and Murray counties, wrote on Facebook that the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School massacre was a “false flag” operation. Her claim, from 2018, was unearthed and reported by Media Matters, a left-leaning news site that focuses on conservative media. The Media Matters report included screen shots and links to the posts, which were still visible at midday Tuesday. Discovery of Greene's view — which has no basis in reality — was greeted with disgust by people with firsthand knowledge of the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre that left 17 people dead and 17 injured at the high school in Parkland. Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime, was murdered at the school, addressed his response to Greene in a Twitter post Tuesday and included a picture of her. “We have never met. It appears you think or at one time thought the school shooting in Florida was a false flag. I know you have met Parkland parents. This is my daughter Jaime, she was killed that day. Do you still believe this? Why would you say this?” Guttenberg said Greene should resign.
Hard-luck Maryland town gets a $731.1 million Powerball win
LONACONING, Md. — The latest jackpot-winning Powerball ticket, worth $731.1 million, was sold in a struggling coal mining town whose biggest previous claim to fame was being the hometown of baseball Hall of Famer Lefty Grove. Someone bought it at Coney Market, a convenience store in the Allegany County town of Lonaconing, the Maryland Lottery announced on Thursday. The store will get a $100,000 bonus for selling the ticket to the fifth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. It had been more than four months since anyone won the Powerball, allowing the game's jackpot to grow so large. An even larger Mega Millions jackpot will be up for grabs Friday night.
Who really had the album of the year? Emily Lazar did.
NEW YORK — Chris Martin admits that Coldplay’s latest album could have sounded terrible if it wasn’t for one person — mastering engineer Emily Lazar. Like the musical magician she is, Lazar added her special touch to the band’s eighth album “Everyday Life,” which was released in late 2019 and is now competing for the top prize at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Martin describes the universal and political album as “a patchwork quilt of opinions and thoughts about life and humans and the planet and how much we love Nigerian music and how much we love gospel (music) and how much we love, like, old-fashioned, northern European church music.” “All these weird things and sampling from voice memos — in the wrong hands it could have sounded awful.” Lazar came in to save the day — a role she’s played on thousands of albums and a reason she’s making history at this year’s Grammy Awards.
