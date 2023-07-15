Crowds cheer as India launches a lander and rover to explore the moon’s south pole
An Indian spacecraft is blazing its way to the far side of the moon in a follow-up mission to a failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover softly on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3, the word for “moon craft” in Sanskrit, took off Friday from a launch pad in southern India, along with an orbiter, a lander and a rover. The spacecraft is set to embark on a monthlong journey before landing on the moon’s surface later in August. A successful landing will make India the fourth country — after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China — to achieve the feat. India’s previous attempt to land a robotic spacecraft near the moon’s south pole ended in failure in 2019.
Got Sriracha? The price for a bottle of Huy Fong’s iconic hot sauce gets spicy with supplies short
It’s not just you. Sriracha is hard to come by these days — at least for one popular brand. The shortage of Huy Fong Foods’ Sriracha, the beloved red hot sauce packaged in those green-capped bottles, isn’t new — with the company pointing to a scarcity of chile pepper supply for several years now. and as frustrated fans continue to face store shelves missing the Huy Fong name, third-party resellers are punching up prices. In many places, the bottles are simply sold out — giving leverage to those listing the now-rare product on Amazon, eBay and more. Some experts say that the Huy Fong shortage is partially a consequence of climate change, others note it could reflect potential issues with suppliers.
China executes kindergarten teacher who poisoned 25 of her students, killing 1
A court in central China says a Chinese kindergarten teacher who poisoned 25 of her students, killing one, has been executed. A notice posted outside the No. 1 Intermediate Court in the Henan province city of Jiaozuo on Friday said Wang Yun’s sentence had been carried out the day before. Wang, 40, was convicted of putting toxic sodium nitrite in porridge served to children at Mengmeng Pre-school Education on March 27, 2019, following an argument with a colleague identified only by the surname Sun over her approach to “student management.” It said revenge was her primary motivation and that Wang, a high-school dropout, had previously sought to poison her husband with the same substance bought online two years previously.
