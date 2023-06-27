A tornado struck a home, killing one occupant and injuring another as severe weather hit parts of Indiana, Tennessee and other states. WXIN-TV reports the tornado was part of a severe storm system that pushed through Martin County, Indiana, on Sunday evening. The station says Martin County Emergency Management Agency Director Cameron Wolf confirmed the death and injury. Authorities say a tornado also touched down Sunday in Johnson County, south of Indianapolis, damaging at least 75 homes. A fire department official there says there were no deaths or injuries. In Memphis, Tennessee, a utility company has reported about 120,000 homes and business are without power Sunday as storms knocked down trees and caused other damage.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $1.7 billion in grants for buying zero- and low-emission buses. The money goes to transit projects in 46 states and territories, including Seattle and Washington, D.C. The grants announced Monday will enable transit agencies and state and local governments to buy 1,700 U.S.-built buses, half of which will have zero carbon emissions. Funding for the grants comes from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed. The Democratic president has prioritized putting more electric vehicles on the road to help contain the damage from climate change. Iowa City, Iowa, and the Seneca Nation in Western New York also are receiving grants.
Prince William is launching a five-year project to end long-term homelessness in the United Kingdom. He says he wants to make sure that instances of people being left without a roof over their heads are “rare, brief and unrepeated.” The heir to the throne will announce details of the program over the next two days as he visits six pilot projects around the country that have received grants each of up to 500,000 pounds, or about $637,000, from the Royal Foundation, the charity that supports the work of William and his wife. The prince said tackling homelessness has been important issue for him since he visited a shelter with his mother, Princess Diana, as a schoolboy.
