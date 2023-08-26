India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk
Indian space officials say that a lunar rover has descended down a ramp from the lander of India’s spacecraft that has made its much celebrated touch-down near the moon’s south pole. The state-run Indian Space Research Organization says the Chandrayan-3 Rover is moving and operating well, and that it will analyze the mineral composition of the lunar surface. India on Wednesday joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to make it to the moon. The successful mission showcases India’s rising standing as a technology and space powerhouse and dovetails with the image that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to project.
From tarantulas to tigers, the animals at London Zoo step onto the scales for their annual weigh-in
Staff at London Zoo have been getting the measure of giant gorillas, plump penguins and skinny stick insects at the annual animal weigh-in. Zookeepers tempted squirrel monkeys onto scales, totted up tarantulas and used a curry-scented measuring stick to coax Sumatran tigers to stretch out. Staff at the zoo, which is home to some 14,000 animals, will take several days to weigh and measure every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate in its care. The results go into a database that is shared with zoos around the world. Zoo officials say an animal’s weight is vital information that can reveal whether creatures are healthy, and even which are pregnant.
Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, whether you like it or not
The seasonal drink that made pumpkin spice a star is marking two decades in the world. and unlike the autumn days it celebrates, there seems to be no chill in customer demand. Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte went on sale Thursday in the U.S. and Canada. It’s the coffee giant’s most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since its launch in 2003. and it has spawned a huge and growing industry. In the year ending July 29, Nielsen says U.S. sales of pumpkin-flavored products reached $802.5 million. That’s up 42% from the same period in 2019.
