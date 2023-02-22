Inside the Trump grand jury that probed election meddling
Emily Kohrs was between jobs when she suddenly found herself at the center of one of the nation’s most significant legal proceedings. The Georgia resident became foreperson of the special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and Republican allies meddled in the state’s 2020 presidential election. In an interview with The Associated Press, Kohrs offered her impressions of well-known witnesses. Gov. Brian Kemp seemed unhappy to be there. An aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, was much more forthcoming than Meadows. And former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was funny and invoked privilege to avoid answering many questions.
In test, zaps to spine help 2 stroke survivors move armsIn a novel experiment, two stroke survivors regained movement of their partially paralyzed hand and arm thanks to an implant that sends electric pulses to the spinal cord. It’s not a cure because the effects ended after researchers removed the device, and far more study is needed. But this stimulator technology already is being tested to help people move their legs after a spinal cord injury. Upper-limb paralysis has gotten less attention so the University of Pittsburgh’s preliminary findings mark an important first step. Researchers reported the pilot study Monday in the journal Nature Medicine.
Newborn saved from earthquake in Syria adopted by her auntJINDERIS, Syria — A baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family’s earthquake-shattered home has left the hospital and gone to her new home, where she was with her paternal aunt’s family Monday. The girl had been at the hospital since hours after the Feb. 6 earthquake. She was discharged Saturday and her aunt and uncle adopted her and gave her a new name, Afraa, after her late mother. Afraa’s mother died in the quake along with her father and four siblings. A day after the infant arrived at the hospital, officials there named her Aya — Arabic for “a sign from God.” Afraa’s story has been widely shared in news reports and people from around the world have offered to help her, with some saying they would like to adopt her. However, the relatives who took her in said that, however hard their circumstances, the best place for the infant is with family. On Monday, Afraa was being cared for by her uncle, Khalil al-Sawadi, who is now living with relatives in the town of Jinderis in northern Syria after his home was also destroyed in the earthquake. Al-Sawadi and his wife have four daughters and two sons and now Afraa will be living with her cousins.
