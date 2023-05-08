Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
A law enforcement official says federal investigators are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology. The official cautioned the investigation into the shooting, including the assailant's motives, is in its early stages. Federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts they believe 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia used and posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, said the official, who could note discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
To improve kids' mental health, some schools start later
The idea of later school start times, pushed by many over the years as a way to help adolescents get more sleep, is getting a new look as a way to address the mental health crisis affecting teens across the U.S. Nationally, at least nine states are considering legislation related to school start times, up from four the previous year, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures. For some schools, the pandemic allowed experimentation to try new schedules. Large school systems including Denver, Philadelphia and Anchorage, Alaska, have been looking into later start times.
The Frenchie becomes a favorite — and a dog-show contender
French bulldogs are ranked as the United States’ favorite dog breed, yet none has ever won the nation’s pre-eminent dog show. But this year, a Frenchie named Winston is a strong contender to take the trophy at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. After coming in second at the show last year and winning another major event in November, he competes Monday for a shot at the top prize. Frenchies have undergone a stunning surge in popularity in the U.S. over the last 30 years. But their rise has been dogged by concerns about their health and debate over the ethics of breeding them.
