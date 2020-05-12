Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
IRS sets deadline of Wednesday for relief payment by direct deposit
The Treasury Department and the IRS are urging taxpayers who want to get their economic impact payments directly deposited to their bank accounts to enter their information online by Wednesday. The government has sent out about 130 million payments in the first four weeks of the program by both direct deposit and by mail. The IRS said that people should use the “Get My Payment" tool on the IRS website by noon Wednesday to provide their direct deposit information.
Twitter to label disputed COVID-19 tweets
CHICAGO — Twitter has announced it will start alerting users when a tweet makes disputed or misleading claims about the coronavirus. The new rule is the latest in a wave of stricter policies that tech companies are rolling out to confront an outbreak of virus-related misinformation on their sites. Facebook and Google, which owns YouTube, have already put similar systems in place. The announcement signals that Twitter is taking its role in amplifying misinformation more seriously. But how the platform enforces its new policy will be the real test, with company leaders already tamping down expectations.
As Trump urges reopening, thousands getting sick on the job
NEW YORK — Even as President Donald Trump urges getting people back to work and reopening the economy, an Associated Press analysis shows thousands of people are getting sick from COVID-19 on the job. Recent figures show a surge of infections in meatpacking and poultry-processing plants. There's been a spike of new cases among construction workers in Austin, Texas, where that sector recently returned to work. Even the White House has proven vulnerable, with positive coronavirus tests for one of Trump’s valets and for Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary. The developments underscore the high stakes for communities nationwide as they gradually loosen restrictions on business.
Supreme Court hearing clash over Trump tax, bank records
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is taking up President Donald Trump’s bid to keep his tax, bank and financial records private, a major clash over presidential accountability that could affect the 2020 presidential campaign. The justices were hearing arguments by telephone Tuesday morning in two cases about subpoenas from congressional committees and the Manhattan district attorney. The court, where six justices are age 65 or older, has been meeting by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic. Rulings against the president could lead to the campaign season release of personal financial information, including tax returns that have been made public by every other president in recent history, that Trump has kept shielded from investigators and the public.
