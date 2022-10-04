It’s flu vaccine time and seniors need revved-up shots
Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don’t skip your flu shot this fall. And for the first time, seniors are urged to get a special extra-strength kind. There’s no way to predict how bad this flu season will be. Australia just emerged from a nasty one. In the U.S., annual flu vaccinations are recommended starting with 6-month-olds. Because seniors don’t respond as well, the U.S. now recommends they get one of three types made with higher doses or an immune-boosting ingredient. Meanwhile, the companies that make the two most widely used COVID-19 vaccines now are testing flu shots made with the same technology.
TikTok politics: Candidates turn to it ‘for better or worse’As TikTok’s popularity has exploded, it’s become more than just a place for viral dance challenges. Young voters are increasingly using the app to learn about politics, elections and issues. And candidates are taking notice. But while politicians from both parties promote the app as a powerful way to reach young voters, some elected officials urge caution. They say concerns about TikTok’s parent company, its ties to China’s government and its handling of user data should make anyone think carefully before signing up for the platform. That’s not denting its popularity though. TikTok continues to be one of the most downloaded and used sites on the internet.
Whole lotta zeros: Apple Music crosses 100M song barrier
Apple Music is about to cross a huge milestone, offering its eye-and-ear-popping 100 millionth song on the streaming service. The music giant tells The Associated Press that internal data indicates Apple Music will reach the heady mark on Monday. Every day, 20,000 singers and songwriters release music on the service. “It’s a huge, huge number,” Rachel Newman, Apple’s global head of editorial and content, told the AP. “It really is possible to create music and record it and release it more than ever before in the history of music, which we think is pretty incredible.” Apple Music says the milestone cements it as the world’s largest catalog of music, more than YouTube Music’s 80 million songs, Spotify’s 82 million tracks and podcasts, and Amazon Music’s 90 million songs. While the actual song that brings Apple Music across the threshold won’t be known, there’s a good chance it will not originate from the U.S. or even be in English as the service sees more and more music arrive from all over the world.
