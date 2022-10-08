Jan. 6 committee schedules next public hearing for Oct. 13
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has scheduled its next hearing for Oct. 13. That will be the committee’s first public session since a series of blockbuster hearings in late July that touched on nearly every aspect of the Capitol insurrection. Lawmakers have said little about what the next hearing will cover, but it is expected to include new interview footage. That could include Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was interviewed last week behind closed doors. The Jan. 6 committee plans to issue a final report on its investigation by the year’s end.
Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays, similar to 2021Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season. The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021. Amazon, which typically beefs up its operations during the holidays, was looking for the same number of seasonal employees last year. Its other competitors, UPS and Target, have said their holiday hiring plans will also remain in line with the prior year. Seattle-based Amazon said workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the U.S. The company had announced last week it would raise its average pay for frontline workers by a dollar, a move aimed towards attracting more employees in a tight labor market. It also said it would make changes so employees can get paid more frequently than one or twice a month. Analysts expect the holiday shopping season to be impacted by the uncertain economic environment, as budget-conscious shoppers navigate higher prices for food and other necessities amid high inflation and rising interest rates.
Silent films to live on in movie theater lobby card projectCONCORD, N.H. — Many silent films from the early 1900s no longer exist. But they live on in movie theater lobby cards. More than 10,000 of the mostly 11-by-14-inch cards that promoted the cinematic romances, comedies and adventures of the era are being digitized for preservation and publication online, thanks to an agreement between a Chicago-based collector and Dartmouth College. Today, of the more than 100-year-old cards play an even bigger role than showcasing images. They reflect the history and culture of a bygone era. A small group of students at Dartmouth is carefully scanning each card and creating metadata for them.
