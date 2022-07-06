Jan. 6 panel: More turning up with evidence against Trump
More witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump, says a member of a House committee investigating the insurrection. The panel already has subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who investigators remain hopeful will appear Wednesday for a deposition, and said it would also welcome follow-up details from Secret Service members with Trump that day. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., cited Hutchinson’s testimony that Trump wanted to join an angry mob of his supporters who marched on Jan. 6, 2021, to the Capitol, where they rioted, as particularly valuable in “inspiring” more people to step forward as the committee gets set for at least two public hearings this month. “Every day we get new people that come forward and say, ‘Hey, I didn’t think maybe this piece of the story that I knew was important,’” he said Sunday. “There will be way more information and stay tuned.”
4 ways parents can help kids have a great summer at campAfter two pandemic summers, many families are venturing back into what they hope will be a more normal summer-camp experience. Kids can feel trepidation going to in-person camp after two years of hybrid school schedules and learning online. Camping experts say parents at home can smooth the way. They encourage parents to communicate with camp directors about how their child handles adversity and what strategies tend to help. They also advise parents not to focus their letters on how much they miss their kids. Instead, tell them how excited you are about the experiences they must be having and encourage them to just have fun. And crucially: Prepare them in advance about any policies limiting the use of phones and other devices.
76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in NYCThe fossilized skeleton of a T. rex relative that roamed the earth about 76 million years ago will be auctioned in New York this month. The Gorgosaurus skeleton will highlight Sotheby’s natural history auction on July 28. The Gorgosaurus was an apex carnivore that lived in what is now the western United States and Canada during the Late Cretaceous period. It predated its relative the Tyrannosaurus rex by 10 million years. The specimen being sold was discovered in 2018 in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana. It measures nearly 10 feet tall and 22 feet long.
