Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral
The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.” After one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are recommending criminal charges against Trump and associates who helped him launch a wide-ranging pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss. The panel also released a lengthy summary of its final report, with findings that Trump engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to thwart the will of voters. At a final meeting Monday, the committee alleged violations of four criminal statutes by Trump, in both the run-up to the riot and during the insurrection itself, as it recommended the former president for prosecution to the Justice Department. Among the charges they recommend for prosecution is aiding an insurrection — an effort to hold him directly accountable for his supporters who stormed the Capitol that day.
Christmas tree demand remains high despite inflation
For all the worries about inflation and the economy, Americans aren’t scrimping on a centerpiece of many celebrations this holiday season: the Christmas tree. Retailers from Home Depot and Lowes to mom and pop operations raised their prices on trees — but people are still buying them. Some Christmas tree growers fretted over external factors — high fuel, fertilizer and labor costs — only to rediscover that holiday greenery is largely inflation-proof, even as Americans cut back on retail spending last month. The cost of an average-size tree from the local Rotary Club’s Christmas trees in South Portland, Maine, is $70 — $5 more than last year.
‘Terrifying’: Air passenger recounts crashing into ceiling
A passenger on board a Hawaiian Airlines flight hit by severe turbulence over the weekend says it was the most terrifying experience in her life. Tiffany Reyes had just gotten back to her seat from the bathroom and was about to buckle her safety belt when the plane dipped. In an instant, the 40-year-old found herself on the aisle floor staring up at caved-in ceiling panels. Nearby passengers said she had apparently flown into the ceiling and slammed into the ground. An ambulance took her to the emergency room. She developed headaches, which have since gone away but now the left side of her body aches. Emergency officials say 20 people were taken to hospitals and 11 were seriously injured.
