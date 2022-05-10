'Jeopardy' savors run of super champions after host stumbles
It's cool to be smart again: the game show “Jeopardy!” has been enjoying an unusual run of super champs. Three of the five players with the longest winning streaks in the show's history have competed during the past seven months. The latest streak, featuring Canadian tutor Mattea Roach, ended on Friday. She'll be back later this year in a tournament against the other big winners, Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider. The winners have boosted “Jeopardy!” ratings and helped the show recover from the embarrassment of its first unsuccessful attempt to replace its late host Alex Trebek.
Workers grapple with new stresses as they return to office
Last summer, Julio Carmona started the process of weaning himself off a fully remote work schedule by showing up to the office once a week. The new hybrid schedule at his job at a state agency in Stratford, Connecticut, still enabled him to spend time cooking dinner for his family and taking his teenage daughter to basketball. But in the next few months, he's facing the likelihood of more mandatory days in the office. And that's creating stress for the father of three. Carmona, 37, whose father died from COVD-19 last year, worries about contracting the virus but he also ticks off a list of other anxieties: increased costs for lunch and gas, day care costs for his newborn baby, and his struggle to maintain a healthy work-life balance. As more companies mandate a return to the office, workers must readjust to pre-pandemic rituals like long commutes, juggling child care and physically interacting with colleagues. But such routines have become more difficult two years later. Spending more time with your colleagues could increase exposure to the coronavirus, for example, while inflation has increased costs for lunch and commuting.
Detailed 'open source' news investigations are catching on
News organizations are using sophisticated new technologies to transform the way they conduct investigations. Much of it is publicly available, or “open-source” material from mobile phones, satellite images and security cameras, but it also extends to computer modeling and artificial intelligence. A reporting form that barely existed a decade ago is becoming an important part of journalism's future. The New York Times, which has sent part of its open source team to Ukraine to supplement traditional reporters, is a leader in the field. The Washington Post just announced that it was adding six people to its video forensics team, doubling its size.
