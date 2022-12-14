Jewish Americans confront antisemitism with resolve, worry
Across the United States, many Jewish Americans are closely following the recent high-profile surge in antisemitic rhetoric and actions. There’s a mix of anxiety and resolve in their communities. There’s also yearning that a broader swath of Americans, including leaders across the political spectrum, speak out forcefully against those who perpetrate or tolerate anti-Jewish hatred. Pittsburgh rabbi Seth Adelson says anxiety in the Jewish community in the city is even higher than four years ago, when 11 worshippers were killed by a gunman at a synagogue near his temple.
After midterms, GOP reconsidering antipathy to mail ballotsAfter disappointing results in this year’s elections, Republicans are reevaluating their antipathy to mail voting. When then-President Donald Trump condemned this method of voting in 2020, conservatives began to shy away from it. That’s given Democrats a multiweek jump on voting and now, some Republicans are saying it’s time to push mail voting again. GOP turnout was robust in the midterm elections in November, and rejection of voting by mail certainly doesn’t account for all their losses this year. But mail voting can help campaigns focus turnout efforts on lagging voters and can protect against Election Day mishaps. It also could make a difference in races decided by only a few hundred votes.
USDA: Florida orange crop down 36% after twin hurricanesProduction of oranges in Florida this season is forecast to be down 36% from earlier estimates, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions, according to U.S. Agriculture Department figures released last week. The latest forecast calls for about 18 million boxes of oranges to be produced in 2022-23 in the state, compared with agency estimates of 28 million in October that did not account for damage caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The most recent numbers show a drop of 56% in Florida orange production compared with last season, agriculture officials said. The boxes generally weigh about 90 pounds (40 kilograms). Other citrus crops are also forecast to be down, with grapefruit production coming in at 200,000 boxes fewer than estimated in October and 100,000 fewer boxes of tangerines and tangelos. The decline in orange production would make the 2022-23 season one of the lowest since World War II. The harvest was 41 million boxes in 2021-2022 and more than 67 million the season before that.
