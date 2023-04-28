Jobless claims fall again with labor market churning along
Applications for unemployment benefits in the U.S. fell last week as the labor market continues to show strength despite some weakness in other parts of the economy. The number of Americans filing for jobless claims for the week ending April 22 fell by 16,000 to 230,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which flattens some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 6,000 to 236,000. The weekly claims numbers are a proxy for layoffs, and continue to show that American workers are enjoying unusual job security despite rising interest rates, economic uncertainty and fears of a looming recession.
Food prices fall on world markets but not on kitchen tablesAround the world, food prices are persistently, painfully high. Puzzlingly, too. On global markets, the price of grains, vegetable oil, dairy and other agricultural commodities has fallen steadily for months. But the relief hasn’t made it to the real world of shopkeepers, street vendors and families trying to make ends meet. It’s seen in a restaurant outside Nairobi that skimps on the size of popular flatbread to save on cooking oil. Cash-strapped Pakistanis are reluctantly going vegetarian, dropping beef and chicken from their diets because they can no longer afford meat. In Budapest, Hungary, a cafe has pulled burgers and fries off the menu to dodge the high cost of oil and beef.
Florida Gov. DeSantis says Disney lawsuit is politicalFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis is brushing off Disney’s lawsuit against him as politically motivated and says it’s time for the iconic company to stop getting favorable treatment in his state. Disney is suing DeSantis over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district. Disney alleges the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.” Speaking in Israel as part of an international trip, DeSantis said Disney should be held accountable under a new board he appointed, rather than govern itself. The Republican governor is expected to run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, rivaling former President Donald Trump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.