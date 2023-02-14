Judge to release parts of Georgia grand jury report
A judge has ordered the release of parts of a report produced by a special grand jury that investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in Georgia. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney announced the decision on Monday. It comes three weeks after hearing arguments from prosecutors, who urged the report be kept secret until they decide on charges, and a coalition of media organizations, which pressed for its release. McBurney said the introduction and conclusion of the report, as well as a section in which the grand jurors expressed concerns that some witnesses may have lied under oath, will be released Thursday.
Oldest schoolhouse for Black children in US moved to museumA building believed to be the oldest surviving schoolhouse for Black children in the U.S. has been moved to Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. The original structure was built 25 years before the American Revolution, near the college campus of William & Mary. Most of its students were enslaved. Hundreds of people lined the streets Friday to watch its slow-speed journey into the colonial city, which serves as a living history museum of the late 1700s. Historians say the Bray School contradicts the belief that all enslaved Americans were uneducated. Its faith-based curriculum justified slavery but also spoke of liberty, an empowering and perhaps even subversive idea at the time.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ wins Super Bowl weekend box officeThe third installment in the “Magic Mike” series danced its way to the top of the box office charts this weekend with a James Cameron double header, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Titanic” (yes that “Titanic”), looming close behind. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” earned $8.2 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel brought in an additional $6.9 million while the 25th anniversary rerelease of “Titanic” took in $6.4 million from Friday to Sunday. North American moviegoing tends to come to a halt on Super Bowl Sunday and studios react strategically, often releasing films that are more “female-targeted.” Star Channing Tatum has also had several films perform well in the Super Bowl/Valentine’s Day corridor, including “The Vow,” “Dear John” and “Dog.” “This is not known as a spike the football weekend for theaters. But there are people who want to go to theaters, even on Super Bowl weekend,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. “And this is perfect counterprogramming.
