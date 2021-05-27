Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Killer of 9 in California had talked of workplace attacks
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A gunman who killed nine people at a California rail yard appeared to target some of the victims as he fired 39 shots, a sheriff told The Associated Press on Thursday, a day after his ex-wife said he would stew about perceived slights at work and threatened to kill co-workers a decade ago. The shooter arrived at the light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose around 6 a.m. Wednesday with a duffel bag filled with semi-automatic handguns and high-capacity magazines, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said in an interview. “It appears to us at this point that he said to one of the people there: ‘I’m not going to shoot you,’” Smith said. “And then he shot other people. So I imagine there was some kind of thought on who he wanted to shoot.”
Cops who kill often catch a break at sentencing time
CHICAGO — Throughout the murder trial, prosecutors showed jurors the video seen countless times around the world of the white police officer killing a Black male. And when it was over, the jurors found the officer guilty of murder. That was in 2018. Now, as former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin waits to be sentenced for killing George Floyd, it’s worth remembering what happened in Chicago after a jury convicted a white police officer in the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald: The judge didn't follow prosecutors’ recommended 18-20 years behind bars. Former officer Jason Van Dyke got a more lenient sentence — and might be released from prison in about three years. It's possible things have changed. Floyd's horrific death touched off mass protests and calls for police reform that have rippled across the U.S. and in Congress. Chauvin could end up the exception, with a sentence of 30 years behind bars, particularly after the judge who will sentence him agreed Chauvin had committed particular cruelty in Floyd’s death. But if history is any indication, a slam-dunk sentence is not guaranteed.
Review: A gauzy, tear-filled reunion for 'Friends' actors
NEW YORK — Toward the end of HBO Max's “Friends” reunion special, host James Corden asks the six actors to imagine what their characters' lives would be like today. Chandler and Monica would be married. So would Ross and Rachel. With kids, of course. Same with Phoebe. The only mystery was Joey, which actor Matt LeBlanc answered with a joke. “He probably opened up a sandwich shop in Venice Beach,” he said. That's when the disappointment of “Friends: The Reunion,” which premiered Thursday on the streaming service, hits you. How cool would it have been to take that journey? It is what ultimately matters when anybody reunites with friends so close they felt like family during the early adult years. How has everyone turned out? Were dreams fulfilled? Did life's inevitable disappointments cut you down or make you stronger? Can you still be friends? There are probably many reasons why the people involved didn't try to advance those stories. It would have been hard. Surely not everyone would have been on the same page. There's always the possibility of failure. You want to remember the magic of “Friends,” not the slog of the spinoff “Joey.”
