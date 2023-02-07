Arrest made in stolen yacht rescue, ‘Goonies’ fish incident
Police in Oregon have arrested a Canadian man who allegedly stole a yacht and had to be rescued by a Coast Guard swimmer. He’s wanted in what authorities call a series of “odd” events that involved him leaving a dead fish at the home in the film “The Goonies.” Police on Friday identified the man as 35-year-old Jericho Labonte of Victoria, British Columbia. Police say he was treated at a hospital but released Friday before authorities realized he was wanted in the dead fish incident. Police in Seaside, Oregon, found him at a homeless shelter Friday night and arrested him.
Retailers try to curb theft while not angering shoppersWhen the pandemic threat eased, Maureen Holohan was eager to scale back her online shopping and return to physical stores so she could more easily compare prices and scour ingredients on beauty and health care products for herself and her three children. But that experience was short lived. In the past six months or so, CVS, Target and other retailers where Holohan shops have been locking up more everyday items like deodorant and laundry detergent as a way to reduce theft. And the 56-year-old Chevy Chase, Maryland resident is now back to shopping online or visiting stores where she doesn’t have to wait for someone to retrieve products. “I know they’ve got to do something, but locking the stuff up definitely just has me walking by that aisle,” said Holohan, a business consultant. Across the retail landscape, businesses have been putting items under lock and key as a quick way to stop thieves. Some are considering extreme measures, including Rite Aid Corp., whose chief retail officer Andre Persaud told analysts on an earnings call late last year that it’s looking at “literally putting everything behind showcases to ensure the products are there for customers who want to buy it.” It’s also considering using off-duty police officers at some of its stores. But by trying to solve one problem, these businesses may be creating another: turning off shoppers with overreaching measures.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ knocks off ‘Avatar’ at the box officeFor the first time in almost two months, the box office doesn’t belong to blue people. After seven weeks as the top film in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” was finally knocked out of the No. 1 spot by the M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Knock at the Cabin” and the octogenarian comedy “80 for Brady.” “Knock at the Cabin” dethroned James Cameron’s 3-D sci-fi epic with an estimated $14.2 million in ticket sales. Second place went to “80 for Brady,” a comedy about four friends who take a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl. It opened with an estimated $12.5 million. “Avatar: The Way of Water” slid to third with $10.8 million in its eighth weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.