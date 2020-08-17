Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Not Real News: A look at false claims around Kamala Harris
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of last week. This Not Real News focuses on false news that spread about Sen. Kamala Harris after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced she would be his running mate.
Lawsuit against Trump, postal chief seeks proper funding
NEW YORK — Several individuals including candidates for public office sued President Donald Trump and the U.S. Postal Service and its new postmaster general in New York on Monday to ensure adequate funding for postal operations. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court as multiple lawsuits were threatened across the country as a response to comments the president recently made and actions taken by newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to change operations at post offices nationwide. The lawsuit alleges that Trump and DeJoy are trying to ensure the postal service cannot reliably deliver election mail. The lawsuit seeks a court order to force adequate funding of the postal service prior to November’s election.
Virus clusters erupt at US universities as semester begins
From the dorms at North Carolina to the halls of Notre Dame, officials at universities around the U.S. scrambled on Monday to deal with new COVID-19 clusters at the start of the fall semester, some of them linked to off-campus parties and packed clubs. At Oklahoma State in Stillwater, where a widely circulated video over the weekend showed maskless students packed into a nightclub, officials confirmed 23 coronavirus cases at an off-campus sorority house. The university placed the students living there in isolation and prohibited them from leaving.
With travel limited, Hollywood looks to 'game changer' tech
NEW YORK — New LED video wall technology used in making last year’s “The Lion King” and “The Mandalorian” series could become more widespread as Hollywood production ramps back up during the pandemic. Instead of shooting on location with a full cast and crew and navigating stringent social distancing requirements, it allows filmmakers on a studio lot to spread out individual scenes captured virtually using a variety of techniques. Unlike a traditional “green screen,” the actor can see the background, and cinematographers can match perspectives and camera parallax to look like a location shoot.
